Grizzlies And Spurs Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Tennessee on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.



Brandon Clarke is questionable for the Grizzlies, while Romeo Langford and Doug McDermott are both questionable for the Spurs.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 42-20 record in the 62 games that they have played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are the 12th seed in the west with a 24-37 record in the 61 games that they have played.

The Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Spurs are 5-5 in their last ten games.

