Grizzlies And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, Steven Adams, John Konchar and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Desmond Bane is questionable, while Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

As for the Timberwolves, they will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Matt Ryan and Jordan McLaughlin.

Rudy Gobert is questionable and Josh Minott is available.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (the Grizzlies won in six games).

Right now, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-17 record in 48 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but also come into the matchup in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 11-14 in the 25 games they have played outside of Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 25-25 in 50 games and have gone 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Timberwolves have been solid, with a 16-10 record in the 26 games they have hosted at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

In November, the two teams faced off (at the Target Center), and the Timberwolves won 109-101.

Former first-overall pick Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points and five assists.