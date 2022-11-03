Grizzlies And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Oregon.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, Ziarie Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Jake LaRavia have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have ruled out Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Olivier Sarr and Trendon Watford.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies enter the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

However, they are just 2-3 in the five games that they have played on the road and in the middle of a two-game losing streak (they lost back-to-back games to the Utah Jazz).

Ja Morant leads the way averaging 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.

The former second-overall pick is also shooting 55.0% from the field and 56.0% from the three-point range.

He has turned himself into a superstar and is a potential MVP candidate this season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are on a roll to start the season.

They are 5-1 in their first six games and had started out 4-0.

Unfortunately, superstar point guard Lillard left their fifth game of the season with a calf injury and did not play in their most recent game (a win over the Houston Rockets) on Friday night.

He is averaging an impressive 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest on 49.5% shooting from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.

Therefore, his absence is a big deal for the team.