Grizzlies And Warriors Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, while Kennedy Chandler is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Draymond Green is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies come into the night tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games and 8-2 in their last ten.

However, the Grizzlies have not been good on the road, going 7-9 in 16 games away from Memphis, Tennessee (they are 13-2 in 15 games at home).

As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with a 12-2 record in 14 games at the Chase Center (they are 3-16 in 19 games on the road).

This will be the first matchup between the two teams of the season.

In the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Following the victory over the Grizzlies, they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games and then beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.