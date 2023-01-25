Grizzlies And Warriors Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Kenneth Lofton Jr., John Konchar, Danny Green and Steven Adams.

Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala, while Andrew Wiggins is questionable and James Wiseman is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Warriors won the series in six games.

Right now, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they have gone 11-13 in the 24 games they have played away from Memphis, Tennessee.

As for the Warriors, they are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but a phenomenal 17-6 in 23 games hosted at the Chase Center.

On Christmas, the Warriors also hosted the Grizzlies, and they won 123-109.

Jordan Poole led the way with 32 points, while Klay Thompson had 24.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant had 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

After beating the Grizzlies in the playoffs, the Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons.