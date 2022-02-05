Ja Morant's Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star Ja Morant is listed as questionable for the game due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies come into Saturday as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 36-18 record.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, and they are 17-9 in the 26 games that they've played on the road.

As for the Magic, they are the worst team in the NBA with a 12-41 record.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and 5-18 in 23 games at home.

