Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Tennessee.

For the game, the Grizzlies have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time, while the injury report for the Hawks has not been announced.

The Grizzlies have ruled out Desmond Bane and Danny Green.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia have all been listed as questionable.

The Hawks come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime (at home).

DeMar DeRozan made three free throws with less than one second left to give the Bulls a 122-121 lead.

However, the Hawks won on a buzzer-beater by AJ Griffin.

They are now 14-13 in 27 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Hawks are 5-8 in the 13 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 17-9 in their first 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in Michigan.

At home, they are 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Tennessee.

Last season, the Hawks lost in five games to the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Grizzlies made the second round (they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors).