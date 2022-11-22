Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Kings

UPDATE: Ja Morant is now listed as questionable.

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.

For the game, the Grizzlies have updated their injury report as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Danny Green and Ziaire Williams.

Ja Morant is listed as doubtful, and Vince Williams Jr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Xavier Tillman have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies come into the game with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Morant got injured on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and did not play in Sunday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

On Saturday, the Grizzlies announced that he would be considered "week-to-week".

At home, they have a very impressive 6-1 record in seven games played in Tennessee.

They had the second-best record in the NBA last season and made the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Going up against the Kings will be a challenging task because they are the hottest team in the west.

They began the year 0-4 but have now improved to 9-6 by winning nine of their last 11 games (they are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak).

On the road, they have a 3-3 record in six games away from Sacramento.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, which is the longest drought in the league.

With the way they have played through the first month of the season, that drought could be ended this year.