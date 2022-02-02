Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

Skip to main content
The Memphis Grizzlies are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. 

The injury report for the Grizzlies against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of their PR. 

Steven Adams is questionable for the game, while Dillon Brooks has been ruled out. 

The Grizzlies come into Wednesday as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 35-18 record in the 53 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 16-9 in the 25 games that they have played on the road.  

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-27 record in 51 games. 

