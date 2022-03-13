Skip to main content
Grizzlies' Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Dillon Brooks is currently questionable for the contest.  

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 46-22 record in 68 games played. 

They have won two straight games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

At home, they have a 24-10 record in their 34 games played in Memphis. 

Currently, they are 7.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

