Grizzlies' Injury Report Against The Thunder
The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Dillon Brooks is currently questionable for the contest.
The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 46-22 record in 68 games played.
They have won two straight games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they have a 24-10 record in their 34 games played in Memphis.
Currently, they are 7.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
