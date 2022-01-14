Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

Skip to main content
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

Steven Adams, who had been questionable with an illness, has now been ruled out for the game. 

The Grizzlies are coming into the game after a big win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. 

They are 29-14 on the season, and the third seed in the Western Conference. 

After just squeaking into the playoffs last season, they are now one of the elite teams in all of basketball, and have been one of the best surprises in all of basketball. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are the ninth seed in the west and 20-21 in 41 games on the season.

They had a lot of players out over the last month, but are now back to full strength. 

