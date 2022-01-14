Grizzlies Injury Report For Game With Mavs

The Memphis Grizzles are facing off with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Dillon Brooks, Yves Pons and Killian Tillie have all been ruled out for the game.

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA right now with a 11-game winning streak and a 30-14 record in 44 games played.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season, so they have been a good team, but they are now transforming into one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball