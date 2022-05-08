Ja Morant Seen Leaving Arena With Visible Limp After Game 3 Knee Injury

With both the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors fighting to go up 2-1 in their Western Conference Semifinals series in Game 3 on Saturday night, it was the Warriors who came out on top with a dominant 142-112 victory.

As if losing by 30 points in a key playoff game was not bad enough for the Grizzlies, All-Star point guard Ja Morant appeared to injure his right knee late in the fourth quarter while fighting for a loose ball with Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Poole reached behind Morant to try and pry the ball away and in doing so, he appeared to grab Ja Morant’s knee briefly. Shortly after, the Grizzlies’ All-Star was visibly in some discomfort at the free-throw line and checked out of the game, limping to his team’s bench in frustration.

Given all the drama that has ensued in this series between Warriors’ Draymond Green being ejected in Game 1 and Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks being ejected in Game 2 for a hard foul on Gary Payton II that resulted in Payton suffering a fracture in his left elbow, this is absolutely something that is going to be widely discussed in terms of being a “dirty play” or not.

However, there is a level of concern for the Grizzlies right now simply because they do not know the severity of Morant’s injury and he was seen leaving the arena with a very noticeable limp in his step.

According to TNT’s Jared Greenberg, Ja Morant left the arena limping and did not take any questions from the media after his team’s 30-point loss.

Morant has dealt with knee injuries all year long, as he missed a chunk of time after suffering a left knee sprain back in November and then he missed nine games near the end of the regular season with right knee soreness.

Memphis will likely provide an update on his injury status heading into Monday’s Game 4 over the next 24 hours, but there is definitely a cause for concern for the entire city of Memphis right now as they find themselves down 2-1 in this series and their superstar guard could possibly be limited moving forward.

