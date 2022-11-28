Hawks And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hawks will be without Tyrese Martin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela have both been upgraded to available.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and Jaden Springer.

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and P.J. Tucker have all been upgraded to available.

Embiid is making his return after missing the last four games.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Monday."

The Hawks come into the game with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, the winner of the game will move into sole possession of the fifth seed.

Currently, the Hawks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-5 in the 11 games they have hosted in Pennsylvania.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks won a Game 7 on the road to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.