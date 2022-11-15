Hawks And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin, and each team has finalized its injury report and starting lineup for the game.

The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, and he is the only player on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday, A.J. Green and Pat Connaughton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Beauchamp, Giannis, Lopez on Monday."

This will be the third time the two teams have faced off this season.

The Bucks won the first game in Wisconsin, while the Hawks won the second one in Georgia last week (the first loss for the Bucks of the season).

Entering Monday night, the Hawks are tied with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games.

They are 3-3 in the six games they have played on the road, while the Bucks are a perfect 7-0 at home.

Antetokounmpo had missed the last two games, so this is big news that the Bucks will have him back in the lineup.

They come into the game with a 10-2 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the first seed in the east.