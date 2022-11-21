Skip to main content

Hawks And Cavs Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.
On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Griffin, Collins, Capela on Monday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Monday."

The Hawks come into the game after beating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night at home in Georgia. 

They have a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Cavs for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In seven games on the road away from State Farm Arena, they have a 4-3 record. 

The Cavs have the same record (10-6) and are 6-1 in seven games at home in Ohio. 

Whoever wins the contest will move into sole possession of the third seed in the east. 

In addition, they both feature elite backcourts in their first seasons together. 

Over the offseason, the Hawks made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire Dejounte Murray and pair him with Trae Young. 

Meanwhile, the Cavs got Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz to pair him with Darius Garland.

All four players made the All-Star Game last season, and the duos have looked sharp in their short tenures together so far. 

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, while the Cavs missed the postseason for the fourth straight season. 

