Hawks And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hawks have ruled out Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela and John Collins.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Vince Williams Jr., Danny Green and Desmond Bane.

Jake LaRavia have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Forrest, Griffin, Hunter, Johnson, Okongwu on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Jones, Konchar, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Clarke on Monday."

The Hawks come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime on Sunday night in Atlanta).

They will be playing without their best player (Young), who is averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest.

Right now, the Hawks are tied with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 14-13 in 27 games and 5-8 in 13 on the road.

As for the Grizzlies, they will also be without their best player (Morant), who is averaging 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record in 26 games and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

At home, the Grizzlies are 11-2 in 13 games.