Hawks And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hawks will be without De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Trent Forrest and Tyrese Martin.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Ryan Arcidiacono.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Griffin, Johnson, Capela on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Wednesday."

The Hawks come into the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Monday night and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have an 8-5 record in 13 games, while they are 5-6 in 11 on the road.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

However, they are 11-13 in their first 24 games and tied with the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed in the east.

At home, they are 5-7 in 12 games, while they are 6-6 in 12 on the road.

Over the last ten games, the Knicks have gone 4-6.

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks won the series in five games.