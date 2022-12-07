Hawks And Knicks Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Hawks have ruled out John Collins, Trent Forrest, De'Andre Hunter and Tyrese Martin.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Ryan Arcidiacono, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

NBA's official injury report

Collins and Hunter are two of the five starters for the Hawks, and this will be the third straight game the two forwards have missed.

The Hawks come into the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Monday night and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Hawks have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Knicks, they have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed in the east.

On Sunday, they defeated Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home), and they are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Knicks have gone 5-7 in the 12 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks won the series in five games.