Hawks And Thunder Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Oklahoma.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Hawks have ruled out Donovan Williams, while Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have ruled out Lindy Waters III, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson, Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi and Aleksej Pokusevski.

NBA's official injury report

The Hawks come into the matchup as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Hawks are 11-14 in the 25 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In each of the last two seasons, the franchise has made the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021 they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for the Thunder, they got off to a slow start to the season but have been playing well over the last few weeks.

They are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Thunder are 7-3, and they are coming off a 101-99 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

At home, they have been good, with a 14-9 record in 23 games hosted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Thunder have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2020 season.