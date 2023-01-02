Hawks And Warriors Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Hawks have ruled out Clint Capela, Jarrett Culver and Tyrese Martin.

Former fourth-overall pick De'Andre Hunter is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the two teams have faced off.

The Hawks enter the matchup as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-19 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Hawks are 6-11 in the 17 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Warriors, they are tied with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

After a slow start to the season, the defending NBA Champions have been playing much better.

Through 37 games, they are 19-18, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 5-5.

They have been a totally different team at home versus on the road.

On the road, the Warriors are 3-16 in 19 games, while they are 16-2 in 18 games at the Chase Center.