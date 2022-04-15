John Collins' Injury Status For Friday Against Cavs
John Collins has been ruled out of Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament, but they will get one more chance at the NBA Playoffs when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
For the game, the Hawks will be without star forward John Collins, who remains out due to injury.
The loser of the game will have their season ended, and head home for the off-season.
