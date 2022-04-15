Skip to main content

John Collins' Injury Status For Friday Against Cavs

John Collins has been ruled out of Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament, but they will get one more chance at the NBA Playoffs when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

For the game, the Hawks will be without star forward John Collins, who remains out due to injury. 

The loser of the game will have their season ended, and head home for the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16243198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Friday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18081325_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Custom Patrick Beverley Bud Light Can

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17544750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Steph Playing Against The Nuggets?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17961878_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Thursday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17224637_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17693189_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report For Friday Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

KEY PLAYER Suspended For Game 1 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago