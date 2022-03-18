Skip to main content
UPDATE: Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Update: Ja Morant will play in Friday's game in Atlanta, and Killian Tillie has been ruled out. 

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the night they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.      

The Grizzlies best player Ja Morant is on the injury report listed as questionable due to back soreness.   

The team comes into the evening in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.  

