Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

Update: Lindell Wigginton has been ruled out for the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-25 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have won each of their last five games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and this season they appear as if they will be a team who could win a title again this season.

