Skip to main content
Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Update: Lindell Wigginton has been ruled out for the game.  

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-25 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have won each of their last five games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.   

Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and this season they appear as if they will be a team who could win a title again this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16419259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_17785708_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Magic's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_15783557_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Heat's Injury Report

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Magic-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago