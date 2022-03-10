Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Update: Lindell Wigginton has been ruled out for the game.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-25 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have won each of their last five games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and this season they appear as if they will be a team who could win a title again this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.