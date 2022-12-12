Hawks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic have all been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Trae Young and Clint Capela are listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Young is the team's best player, and Capela is vital to their starting lineup.

Therefore, the status of those two players dramatically impacts the game.

The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime on Sunday night at home.

With 0.5 seconds left, AJ Griffin made a buzzer-beater to win the game.

They are tied with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 27 games, the Hawks are 14-13 and 4-6 in their last ten (the win over the Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak).

At home, they are 9-5, but on the road, they have gone 5-8.

The Hawks have one of the best rosters in the entire NBA when healthy.

As for the Grizzlies, they enter the evening as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Through 26 games, they have gone 17-9 and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

In their most recent game on Friday night, they beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in Michigan.

At home, the Grizzlies are a very tough team to beat, as they are 11-2 in 13 games.