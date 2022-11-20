Heat And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio, and for the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo and Gave Vincent.

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon have been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Martin, Jovic, Adebayo on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Sunday."

The Heat come into the game with a 7-9 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

They are 1-5 in the six games they have played on the road.

As for the Cavs, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the east.

They went 8-1 through the first nine games of the season (and were on an eight-game winning streak) but then lost five games in a row.

In their last game, they beat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

At home, they have a 5-1 record in six games in Ohio.