Heat And Cavs Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams updated their injury reports at 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

Duncan Robinson is doubtful, and Dewayne Dedmon, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent are all questionable.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

Kevin Love is listed as doubtful. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat come into the game off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season with a 7-9 record in their first 16 games. 

They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and made the Conference Finals) last season. 

Therefore, their record is surprising, but they have recently dealt with many injuries.

Currently, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed and 1-5 in the six games they have played on the road.

As for the Cavs, they began the season 8-1 in their first nine games (they won eight games in a row after losing the first game of the season to the Toronto Raptors). 

However, they then lost five in a row but are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. 

They come into the night with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At home, they have an impressive 5-1 record in six games. 

