Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.  

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Orlando Robinson.  

Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been upgraded to available.  

Meanwhile, the Hawks have ruled out Tyrese Martin, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin, Adebayo on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Okongwu on Sunday."

While the Heat have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, they have beaten the Washington Wizards in each of their last two games.  

They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 9-11 record in their first 20 games.

The biggest struggles for the Heat have come on the road.

In eight games played outside of Miami, they are just 1-7, while they are 8-4 in the 12 games they have played at home.

The Hawks have been a good team at home with a 7-3 record in ten games hosted in Georgia. 

They come into the evening with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

This will be the Heat's sixth straight game without Jimmy Butler, while the Hawks are playing without Capela for the second game in a row. 

