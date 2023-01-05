Heat And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat will be without Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic.

Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Lakers, they have ruled out Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Lonnie Walker IV.

Russell Westbrook and Max Christie have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson, Bryant on Wednesday."



In December, the Heat beat the Lakers (in Miami, Florida) 112-98.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals, while the Lakers were led by James, who had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Heat enter the evening with a 20-18 record in 38 games, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are 8-10 in 18 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 16-21 in 37 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are 5-5 in the last ten games and 8-8 in the 16 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.