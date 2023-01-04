Heat And Lakers Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat have ruled out Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson.

Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem are questionable, while Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are probable.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Scotty Pippen Jr. Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Cole Swider.

LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV are both questionable, while Russell Westbrook is probable.

NBA's off injury report

The two teams faced off in December (in Miami, Florida), and the Heat won 112-98.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists, while James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers enter the night tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-21 record in 37 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (after defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive games) and 5-5 in their last ten.

As for the Heat, they are 20-18 in 38 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak and an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Lakers are 8-13 in 21 games, while the Heat are 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.