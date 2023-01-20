Heat And Mavs Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat have ruled out Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Meanwhile, Udonis Haslem is probable, and Jamal Cain is available.

The Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood and McKinley Wright IV.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat come into the night with a 25-21 record in 46 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a slow start to the season, they have been playing much better over the last month and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Heat's biggest struggles have come away from home, as they are just 10-12 in the 22 games they have played on the road outside of Miami, Florida.

As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

That said, the Mavs are excellent at home, with a 16-7 record in the 23 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, the Heat lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Mavs lost in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.