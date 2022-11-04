Skip to main content
Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Friday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis on Friday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat will be without their best player Jimmy Butler (their best player), Victor Oladipo, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven.

Meanwhile, Dewayne Dedmon, Jamal Cain and Bam Adebayo have been upgraded to available.

As for the Pacers, they will be without Kendall Brown, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and Trevelin Queen. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for the game have been relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin, Adebayo on Friday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner on Friday."

The Heat come into the night with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.     

They had been 2-5 in their first seven games but are currently on a two-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.    

The slow start comes as a surprise because they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.  

As for the Pacers, they come into the night with a 3-5 record in their first eight games, which is not bad considering they are in rebuilding mode.

Over the last year, the franchise has traded away Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

They were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference last season and are not expected to compete for the playoffs in 2023.

The Pacers are 1-2 at home, while the Heat are 1-2 on the road.

USATSI_18374633_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19348595_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290451_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18133273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Current Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17945046_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18104085_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17844283_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar