Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis on Friday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat will be without their best player Jimmy Butler (their best player), Victor Oladipo, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven.

Meanwhile, Dewayne Dedmon, Jamal Cain and Bam Adebayo have been upgraded to available.

As for the Pacers, they will be without Kendall Brown, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and Trevelin Queen.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the game have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin, Adebayo on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner on Friday."

The Heat come into the night with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.

They had been 2-5 in their first seven games but are currently on a two-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The slow start comes as a surprise because they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night with a 3-5 record in their first eight games, which is not bad considering they are in rebuilding mode.

Over the last year, the franchise has traded away Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

They were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference last season and are not expected to compete for the playoffs in 2023.

The Pacers are 1-2 at home, while the Heat are 1-2 on the road.