Heat And Raptors Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Jovic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Banton, Anunoby, Barnes, Young on Wednesday."

Both teams have also announced their final injury reports. 

The Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. 

Dewayne Dedmon has been upgraded to available. 

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Justin Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa. 

Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat enter the night with a 7-7 record in their first 14 games, and after a slow start to the season, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.  

On the road, they have a 1-3 record in four games. 

Currently, they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They will be playing without two of their best players against the Raptors in Herro and Adebayo. 

As for the Raptors, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Getting VanVleet back is significant because he is the team's All-Star point guard and had missed each of the last two games (they went 1-1 in that stretch). 

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 5-1 record in six games. 

