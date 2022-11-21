Heat And Timberwolves Injury Reports

On Monday night, the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have upgraded Josh Minott, Luka Garza and Wendell Moore Jr. to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat come into the night with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and 1-6 in the seven games they have played on the road away from Miami.

While injuries have played a factor, the slow start for the Heat has been surprising.

They have made the Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons and were the first seed in the east in 2022.

As for the Timberwolves, they got off to a slow start to the season but are now starting to click.

They are 8-8 in their first 16 games but in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Currently, they are 4-5 in nine games at home and the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, the organization made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edward and Rudy Gobert make up one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.