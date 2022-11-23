On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida.

They have a very long injury report (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time) for the game.

The Heat have ruled out Omer Yurtseven, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon are questionable, while Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo are probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat's injuries have been piling up, and they are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

After finishing last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, they are currently 7-11 in their first 18 games and the 12th seed in the east.

In addition, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and lost their most recent game 105-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Monday night.

This will be their fourth straight game without their best player (Butler).

At home, they have been solid with a 6-4 record in ten games, but on the road, they are 1-7 in eight games played outside of Miami.

The Wizards won't be an easy matchup as they are off to a good start to the year with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games (tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the east).

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 3-3 in the six games they have played on the road,

On Sunday, they beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102, and Kyle Kuzma led the way with 28 points and ten rebounds.