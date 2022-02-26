Derrick Rose's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game

Skip to main content
Big News About Derrick Rose Before Heat-Knicks Showdown

Derrick Rose is listed as doubtful for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Derrick Rose is listed as doubtful for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Update: Derrick Rose has been ruled out as he will undergo a procedure on his ankle. 

he New York Knicks are hosting the Miami Heat in New York City on Friday night, which will be both team's first game back since the All-Star break.     

Derrick Rose, who has been out with an ankle injury since December, is on the injury report as doubtful.   

The former MVP's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks have been having a rough season, and are currently 25-34 in 59 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season they were the fourth seed in the east, and got home-court advantage for the first-round of the playoffs.  

While they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in just five games, the season was a huge success.   

