Heat Without A Star Player Against The Nets

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star froward Kevin Durant back in the lineup.  

However, the Heat will be without their All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who has been ruled out for the game due to a toe injury.  

The status of Butler for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets (32-31) had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, but a big slump before the All-Star break sent them all the way down to the eighth seed.

As for the Heat (41-22), they are the first seed in the conference. 

