Heat Without A Star Player Against The Nets
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star froward Kevin Durant back in the lineup.
However, the Heat will be without their All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who has been ruled out for the game due to a toe injury.
The Nets (32-31) had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, but a big slump before the All-Star break sent them all the way down to the eighth seed.
As for the Heat (41-22), they are the first seed in the conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.