Skip to main content

Heat's Long Injury Report For Game 4

The Miami Heat have updated their injury report (as of 11:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

The Miami Heat are back in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night. 

For the game, the Heat have updated their injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

There are seven players on the injury report for the Heat (including stars Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro). 

They typically have been putting a lot of their banged up players on the injury report as questionable during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

Therefore, it's not a shocking site to see several players on the injury report, who will ultimately end up playing in the game for the Heat. 

Currently, the Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after the 76ers blew them out in Philadelphia on Friday night. 

The Heat crushed the 76ers in the first two games in Florida, so no game has been close during the entire series so far. 

In the first-round, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, while the 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors in six games. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18218713_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18219934_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Game 4 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Play On Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18197833_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote About Ja Morant's Injury After Game 3

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_18218719_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 4 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18218920_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 4 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18226425_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins Claims Poole "Triggered" Morant's Knee Injury In Game 3

By Brett Siegel9 hours ago
USATSI_18198134_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant Seen Leaving Arena With Visible Limp After Game 3 Knee Injury

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_18178112_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Deleted Tweet After Game 3

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago