Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 4

The Miami Heat have updated their injury report (as of 11:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

The Miami Heat are back in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night.

For the game, the Heat have updated their injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

There are seven players on the injury report for the Heat (including stars Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro).

They typically have been putting a lot of their banged up players on the injury report as questionable during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Therefore, it's not a shocking site to see several players on the injury report, who will ultimately end up playing in the game for the Heat.

Currently, the Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after the 76ers blew them out in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Heat crushed the 76ers in the first two games in Florida, so no game has been close during the entire series so far.

In the first-round, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, while the 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors in six games.

