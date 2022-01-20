Huge Injury Update On Lonzo Ball

Skip to main content
Here's How Long Lonzo Ball Is Expected To Be Out For

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lonzo Ball has a small meniscus tear in his knee. The Chicago Bulls are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Update: The Bulls have announced that Lonzo Ball will undergo surgery and he is expected to be out for the next 6-8 weeks.     

Lonzo Ball has missed each of the last three games due to a knee injury, and on Thursday Shams Charania of The Athletic provided an update on Ball.    

According to Chariana, Ball has a small meniscus tear in his left knee (see tweet embedded below)

Chariana also added that if Ball cannot play through it he might need a procedure (see tweet below).

The Bulls have not made the postseason since 2017, but this year are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.   

They are 28-15, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Ball was signed this past offseason as well as Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, and the three of them have been outstanding upgrades to the roster. 

Ball is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

