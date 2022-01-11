Here's How Many Minutes Klay Thompson Is Expected To Play On Tuesday

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening, and they will have Klay Thompson playing in his second game of the season. 

The five-time All-Star shooting guard played in his first game in over two seasons on Sunday night in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Thompson scored 17 points on 7/18 shooting in his first game back, and the Warriors improved to 30-9 on the season, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA.

In the game, he played 20 minutes. 

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, head coach Steve Kerr said that Thompson's minutes on Tuesday evening against the Grizzlies will be around the same.  

The tweet from Slater can be seen embedded below. 

