Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

Here's The Injury Update From The Warriors About Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors announced an injury update on Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-99 on Sunday night, and Draymond Green missed his sixth straight game.  

Before the game, the team announced an update on the three-time champion, and the release can be seen embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.   

Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he will miss more games. 

The Warriors are 2-4 in the six games that they have recently played without him. 

On the season, they are 31-12 in 43 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference just 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.   

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games.    

