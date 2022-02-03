Warriors Injury Report For Game With Kings

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without several key players. 

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (tweet embedded below), they will be without Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelic, and Otto Porter Jr. is questionable.

The Warriors come into the game with a seven-game winning streak, and are currently 39-13 in the 52 games that they have played, which has them as the second seed in the west. 

They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference. 

The Kings come into the game as one of the worst teams in the league, and have a 19-34 record in the 53 games that they have played, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.  

