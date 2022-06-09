Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Steph Curry's Injury After Warriors-Celtics Game 3
Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts. Thompson spoke about Steph Curry, who got injured at the end of the game.
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals by a score of 116-100 to fall into a 2-1 hole against the Boston Celtics.
Towards the end of the game, Steph Curry was in some pain as he hurt his foot, and after the game Klay Thompson spoke about Curry.
"I'm really hoping he's ok, because he is our identity and without him it would be very difficult," Thompson said of Curry.
Curry finished his night with 31 points and 37 minutes, and Thompson had his best game of the series scoring 25 points in 39 minutes.
Game 4 will be on Friday night back in Boston at the TD Garden.
