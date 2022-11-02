Hornets And Bulls Finalized Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Illinois, and for the game both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Hornets will be without Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and LaMelo Ball.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Coby White, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball and Andre Drummond.

All-Star Zach LaVine has been upgraded to available for the game.

NBA's official injury report

The Hornets have been without Ball for the entire season so far, which is tough because he is the team's best player.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assits per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game.

They have remained competitive with a 3-4 record in their first seven games of the season.

On Saturday evening, they beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in overtime by a score of 120-113.

Former ninth-overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. has stepped up as the team's current point guard, averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 assists per contest.

The Hornets are currently 2-2 in the four games that they have played on the road away from North Carolina.

As for the Bulls, they enter the night fresh off a win on Tuesday evening over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

They are 4-4 in their first eight games of the season and 2-2 in the four games that they have played at home so far this season.

Last season, the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament, while the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.