Hornets And Heat's Injury Reports

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin.

Meanwhile, the Heat have ruled out without Jamal Cain, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Hornets have been without Ball for the last 11 games (he has missed every game so far this season), which is a massive loss because he's the team's best player.

The 2022 All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

In addition, Hayward is a solid veteran who has missed the last four games and is averaging 17.4 points per contest.

Right now, the Hornets are in the middle of a six-game losing streak after starting out the season 3-3.

As for the Heat, Herro is one of their best players and has scored a combined 55 points over his last two games (he missed their most recent game).

The Heat enter the night with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Coming into the season, the Hornets were not expected to be a good team, but the Heat are seen as a potential contender.

Last season, they made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.