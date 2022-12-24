Hornets And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hornets have ruled out Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr., while Terry Rozier has been upgraded to available.

As for the Lakers, they have ruled out Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves have been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Bryant on Friday."

This will be the first matchup between the Hornets and Lakers of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Hornets are coming off a 126-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening.

They come into the night with an 8-24 record in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 1-9.

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a 134-120 loss to the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Hornets are 4-13 in 17 games, while the Lakers are 8-7 in 15 at home.