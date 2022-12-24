The Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available.

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

The Hornets have ruled out Cody Martin, while Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. are both listed as questionable.

As for the Lakers, they have ruled out Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson, while Austin Reaves is questionable.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are probable.

NBA"s official injury report

The Hornets enter the contest with an 8-24 record in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 1-9 in their last ten games and 4-13 in 17 on the road.

In their most recent game, the Hornets lost 126-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Wednesday evening.

LaMelo Ball had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

As for the Lakers, they come into the night with a 13-18 record in 31 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Lakers are 8-7 in 15 games.

On Wednesday night, they lost 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings (on the road).

LeBron James had 31 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 season that the Hornets and Lakers have faced off.

Both teams missed the NBA playoffs during the 2021-22 season.