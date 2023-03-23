Hornets And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Louisiana.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Hornets have ruled out LaMelo Ball James Bouknight, Theo Maledon, Cody Martin and Mark Williams.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Dereon Seabron, E.J. Liddell and Jose Alvarado.

NBA's official injury report

The Hornets have had a tough season due to injuries and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-50 record in 73 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 11-26 in the 37 games they have played on the road away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

In each of the last two seasons, they have lost in the first game of the play-in tournament.

However, they won't be making the playoffs (or the play-in tournament this season).

As for the Pelicans, they got off to an excellent start to the year but have also dealt with injuries that contributed to their struggles.

They are currently tied with the Utah Jazz for the 11th seed in the Western Conference and have a 35-37 record in 72 games.

The Pelicans are on a two-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been good, going 23-13 in the 36 games they have hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Last season, they won their way through the play-in tournament and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.