Hornets And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hornets have ruled out Nick Richards, Kelly Oubre Jr., Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green.

Four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Tuesday."

The two teams faced off in October, and the Hornets won 120-113 in overtime (at home).

PJ Washington led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets, while Curry had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-25 record in their first 34 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 5-14 in 19 games played on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are 16-18 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The defending NBA Champions are 3-7 in their last ten games but are a very impressive 13-2 in 15 games hosted at the Chase Center.