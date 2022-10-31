Skip to main content
Hornets' Final Injury Report Against The Kings

The Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury report for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Sacramento Kings in North Carolina, but for the game, they will be without several key players.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin have all been ruled out for the night.

Ball is the team's best player and is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Rozier has averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest in the two games that he has played in so far this season.

The Hornets come into the game with a 3-3 record in their first six contests of the season, and former ninth-overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. has done an excellent job filling in as the team's starting point guard.

He is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 assists per contest.  

Their starting lineup for the night has also been released, as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Smith Jr., Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Monday." 

The Hornets have been blown out in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 1-4 record in their first five games of the season.

They started out the season 0-4 but won their first game of the season at home against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The Kings have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the league.

